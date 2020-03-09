Bajaj Auto has started deliveries of the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 from its KTM dealerships around the country. The test ride vehicles have also arrived at the showrooms.

The Husqvarna 250 Twins were launched in the country last month, priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As we reported earlier, booking of the same are currently on at a token amount of ₹5,000 on select KTM dealerships in India. The company announced this price as introductory, hence it may increase anytime in future.

Both the Husqvarna motorcycles are basically built around the KTM 250 Duke. They share the same trellis frame, engine, suspension and what not. Speaking of which, at the heart of the Husqvarna 250 twins sit a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It delivers 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard on the bike.

In terms of cycleparts, both the bikes use the same upside-down telescopic front fork and a rear a preload-adjustable mono-shock. While the Svartpilen 250 has been styled on the same lines as the old-school scrambler bikes, the Vitpilen 250 takes inspiration from cafe-racer motorcycles. The former uses rugged styling, upright ergonomics and dual-purpose tyres, while the latter features low slung clip-on handlebars, road focused tyres and a forward lean riding position, thus making it a more road-friendly motorcycle.

The Vitpilen 250 has a dry weight of 153 kg, while the Svartpilen 250 weighs 1 kg heavier at 154 kg (dry).

As already known, the Husqvarna bikes will retail from KTM's widespread dealerships chain in India. Thus the bikes will also have a limited reach in some Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where KTM has its presence. Also, possibility of a dedicated retail chain for Husqvarna bikes can not be ignored, but these are just speculations.

In other developments, select KTM dealerships around the country are offering huge discounts on BS 4 compliant 790 Duke. Read full information here.




















