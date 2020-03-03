Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings open, test ride details inside

Bajaj Auto revealed the official pricing of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 in February. Both the bikes were given the same ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India) price tag.

Now the company has officially initiated the booking procedure of the Husqvarna 250 Twins in India and the booking amount has been kept at ₹5,000.

Our dealer sources have reported that both the bikes will arrive at the dealerships in the second week of March and test rides for the potential customers will start only then. Deliveries will begin around mid March.

Interestingly, the ex-showroom price ( ₹1.80 lakh) for the Husqvarna 250 Twins is introductory and is likely to shoot up soon in the future.

For the people unaware of the past developments, the Husqvarna 250 Twins share the technical DNA with the KTM 250 Duke and are currently being produced at the Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant situated near Pune.

The bikes use the same tubular trellis frame from the 250 Duke and also runs on the Duke's 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This unit is known to push out 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Bajaj Auto has planned to sell both the bikes using KTM's widespread dealer network. This will allow Husqvarna to touch even the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in which KTM is present. Though unconfirmed, but Bajaj may also launch a dedicated retail and service network for Husqvarna in the coming years.

Both the Husqvarna 250 Twins are basically the same machines underneath. On the outside, the company has smartly distinguished both the bikes by changing the overall appeal. The Svartpilen 250 takes inspiration from the old-school scrambler bikes, and thus features rugged styling, upright ergonomics and dual-purpose tyres. Its other sibling, the Vitpilen 250 has been designed on the lines of cafe-racer motorcycles. Its low slung clip-on handlebars, road focused tyres and a forward lean riding position, makes it a road-worthy sporty offering.

In terms of overall weight, the Vitpilen 250 measures at 153 kg (dry) and the Svartpilen 250 weighs a maximum at 154 kg.







