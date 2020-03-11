In pics: Bajaj launches much-awaited 2020 Dominar 250

Updated: 11 Mar 2020, 04:15 PM IST
  • The 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 gets close to 30,000 price-cut in comparison to its bigger counterpart, the Dominar 400.
Bajaj has launched Dominar 250 in the Indian market, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is significantly lower in price compared to its bigger cousin, the Dominar 400, which retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Dominar 250 comes loaded with the same inverted fork upfront as its bigger counterpart.
The Dominar 250 gets a 300 mm disc brake (front) against 320 mm disc (front) on the Dominar 400. Moreover, it also gets thinner tyres (100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear).
The rear monoshock unit of Bajaj Dominar 250 is borrowed from the Dominar 400.
Bajaj Dominar 250 gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is teamed up with a 6-speed transmission.
