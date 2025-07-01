Suzuki Motorcycle India sales surge 8 per cent in June 2025 amid rising export demand

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) recorded total sales of 95,244 units in June 2025. With this, the company marks an eight per cent year-on-year growth over the 88,287 units sold during the same month last year. The growth in sales was supported by steady demand in the domestic markets and a notable surge in exports, which helped boost the company’s overall momentum as it enters the second quarter of FY26.

Domestic sales volumes reached 73,934 units for the month, registering a four per cent growth compared to 71,086 units in the year-ago period. Suzuki posted a stronger performance in exports, which rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to 21,310 units from 17,201 in the same month last year. The export-led growth indicates a widening demand for Suzuki’s current two-wheeler portfolio, with international markets continuing to play a key role in the company’s total volumes.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of SMIPL’s Sales & Marketing, said, “We remain optimistic as our growth continues across both domestic and international markets. Our continued focus on delivering superior riding experience and customer-centric approach is driving this performance."

Suzuki’s updated portfolio for MY25:

In June 2025, Suzuki revamped its product portfolio with the launch of the OBD-2B-compliant GSX-8R, as well as the updated Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, which is now available in three new colour options.

The Suzuki GSX-8R is priced at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin with DOHC and four valves per cylinder that uses a 270-degree crankshaft. With this, the bike makes 82 bhp and 78 Nm of torque. The bike is underpinned by Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock at the rear, with a pre-load adjuster. It features dual radial-mounted four-piston callipers at the front with 310 mm discs for braking and rides on light-cast aluminium wheels.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adheres to the latest OBD-2B emissions standards and comes priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The adventure motorcycle comes powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree crankshaft, delivering 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers a balanced mix of off-road capability and highway touring comfort.

