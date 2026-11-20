Suzuki ’s GSX-8TT has received an extensive custom makeover inspired by the 1983 GS1000R endurance racer, with the resulting motorcycle set to make its public debut at Motorcycle Live in the UK on November 21. Custom motorcycle specialist Haxch Moto built the project, named the GSX-8RR, which could eventually be offered as a limited-run conversion for other GSX-8TT owners.

Inspired by Suzuki’s racing history

Haxch Moto founder Marc Bell began with a standard GSX-8TT, whose design takes inspiration from the 1979 GS1000S. His research into Suzuki’s endurance racing history led him to the 1983 GS1000R, also known as the XR41, which secured the manufacturer's first endurance world championship. The custom motorcycle consequently adopted the yellow HB-sponsored race livery.

The development process involved creating digital designs before moving to physical prototypes. Bell used cardboard templates to shape the new bodywork, scanned the motorcycle and refined the components using CAD software. Parts were then 3D-printed and test-fitted before being used to produce moulds for the carbon fibre panels.

Extensive mechanical and chassis changes

The original fuel tank did not fit the revised design, so Bell scanned and remodelled a Suzuki GSX-R750 'Slabby' tank to create a bespoke carbon fibre replacement. It features an endurance-style filler cap, while an exposed-carbon-fibre bellypan completes the lower bodywork.

Other fabricated parts include an aluminium rear subframe with a raised seat position, a machined top yoke, custom fairing brackets, twin LED headlight mounts and clip-on handlebars. Bikesport Developments billet switchgear operates the motorcycle's standard electronics, including selectable engine maps, traction control, a bidirectional quickshifter and a colour TFT display.

The 776cc parallel-twin engine retains its standard configuration but gets a DNA airbox lid and filter. Its exhaust system combines Black Widow headers, a bespoke link pipe and a carbon Delkevic silencer. Other upgrades include carbon Dymag wheels with Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, Maxton fork internals and shock, Hel braking components and Spider rearsets.

Limited-run conversions planned

After nearly a year of development, Bell has completed the prototype and is accepting orders for a planned limited production run of GSX-8RR conversions. The motorcycle will be displayed alongside the standard GSX-8TT at Suzuki GB's stand 2B20 in Hall 2 at the NEC. The display will also include Suzuki's wider range, including the 2027 GSX-10R and SV-7S, as well as a Barry Sheene tribute.

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