Motovolt M7 multi-purpose electric scooter debuts at Auto-Expo 2023

Electric vehicle brand Motovolt on Thursday debuted its M7 multi-purpose electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The scooter has been built using engineered solutions that enable it to be customized as per the requirements of the rider. It gets a purpose-built storage space for voluminous cargo along with higher strength and load bearing capacity, lending it a safe stance.

The M7 electric scooter gets a detachable pillion seat along with twin, removable, and easy-to-carry batteries that weigh about 10 kg each. The e-scooter will be connected to the Motovolt app for a connected and seamless experience for riders.

Customers can opt to purchase the electric scooter up front as well as via a subscription model, making its ownership cost lower than existing options in the market. The company is also considering to offer an industry-first facility of unlimited battery life for the end user.

The Motovolt M7 electric scooter gets a battery which is AIS 156 phase 2 compliant and is claimed to be fully fireproof. It enhances the safety quotient of the EV multi-fold as given the safety concerns around EV batteries lately. The scooter's swappable batteries also help it serve multiple use cases.

The electric startup - Motovolt - recently raised ₹16 crore in a pre-Series A round from Dubai-based family office Wami Capital, VikrampatiSinghania of JK Family, and a few others to create mobility solutions for Indian commuters. By the end of financial year 22-23, the company plans to increase its distribution presence from the current 100+ physical touchpoints to more than 250.

The company says that the introduction of the M7 electric scooter is a step in this direction. “With this e-scooter, we wanted to introduce a safe, affordable, and multi-utility commute solution for the riders. Its modularity enhances the ride experience since the features can be repurposed to adopt to varied use cases in a focused manner," said Tushar Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Motovolt.

