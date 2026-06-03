May 2026 bike launch roundup: Top 5 new two-wheelers that arrived in India

Here's a look at the biggest two-wheeler launches from May 2026.

While May 2026 wasn't the busiest month for the Indian two-wheeler industry, it still delivered several noteworthy launches across segments. From Royal Enfield's most powerful Bullet ever to Hero MotoCorp's updated commuter and Honda's clutch-free adventure tourer, manufacturers introduced products catering to a wide range of buyers. The month also saw the arrival of an exclusive Ducati superbike and a longer-range TVS electric scooter.

1 Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Engine 647.95 cc Power 7,250 PS View Offers View More Details The iconic Bullet nameplate to the brand's proven 650cc twin-cylinder platform. Priced at ₹3.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle combines the timeless Bullet styling with the 648cc parallel-twin engine already seen on models such as the Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650. The Bullet 650 shares several components with the Classic 650 but gets unique styling cues inspired by the Bullet 350. Offered in Cannon Black and Battleship Blue colour options, the motorcycle has quickly become one of Royal Enfield's most significant launches of the year.

2 Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Engine 97.2 cc Mileage 73 kmpl Power 8.02 PS View Offers View More Details Hero MotoCorp refreshed its popular commuter motorcycle lineup with the launch of the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0. Priced from ₹86,500 (ex-showroom), the motorcycle receives cosmetic updates, revised styling elements and additional technology features aimed at enhancing its appeal in the competitive 125cc commuter segment. The motorcycle continues to be offered in Drum and Disc variants and is available in multiple colour options. Hero says the updates are aimed at strengthening the Super Splendor's position among buyers seeking a feature-rich everyday commuter.

3 Honda NX500 E-Clutch Engine 471 cc Mileage 26.5 kmpl Power 47.5 PS View Offers View More Details Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduced the updated NX500 equipped with the brand's innovative E-Clutch technology. Priced at ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure-touring motorcycle allows riders to start moving and shift gears without manually operating the clutch lever. The system uses electronically controlled actuators inside the clutch assembly, making riding in traffic and on long journeys more convenient. Apart from the addition of E-Clutch technology, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged and continues with the same engine, hardware and feature set.

4 Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Engine 1,103 cc Mileage 15.38 kmpl Power 218.99 PS View Offers View More Details Ducati brought one of its most exclusive motorcycles to India with the launch of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini. Inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, the limited-edition superbike features extensive carbon-fibre components, bespoke styling elements and exclusive detailing. Priced at approximately ₹1 crore (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is limited to just 630 units globally. Ducati has confirmed that all units allocated for the Indian market have already been spoken for, underlining the demand for ultra-exclusive motorcycles among collectors and enthusiasts.

5 TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh View Offers View More Details TVS Motor Company expanded the iQube lineup with the launch of the new iQube S featuring a larger 4.7 kWh battery pack. The updated electric scooter offers a claimed IDC range of 175 km, making it one of the longest-range variants in the iQube family. Priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant is aimed at customers seeking greater practicality and fewer charging stops.

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