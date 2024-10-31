In pics: Triumph Tiger 1200 updated for 2025, starts in India from ₹19.39 lakh
- The latest updates to the Tiger 1200 range come in the form of an updated engine, improved ergonomics, and an updated set of rider aids.
The Triumph Tiger 1200 range has been updated for 2025 with the GT Pro and Rally Pro variants. The flagship adventure motorcycle from the British manufacturer is available with a comprehensive series of upgrades.
The current-gen Tiger 1200 was launched in India in 2022 and the latest updates that will make it to our shores will include a revamped engine, improved comfort and ergonomics, and an updated list of rider aids.
Both the updated Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro variants get new dampened handlebars and risers from the Explorer. The mirrors have been adjusted for better visibility and the updated seat brings improved rider comfort.
The 1,160 cc three-cylinder engine is carried over to make 150 bhp and 130 Nm of torque but it is more refined than ever. It has been recalliberated to give off lesser vibrations and deliver better low-end torque.
Triumph has carried over the premium semi-active suspension setup from Showa. It comes with a new Active Preload Reduction function that reduces rear suspension preload at the touch of a button.
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 features an updated tech suite that includes a seven-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, heated seats and grips. The motorcycle offers up to six riding modes, including one user-defined mode.
The updated Tiger 1200 models feature dual-channel ABS and cornering traction control with IMU. The GT Pro model rides on a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front and an 18-inch for the rear, while the Rally Pro variant gets a 21-inch wheel at the front.
The Tiger 1200 GT Pro costs ₹19.39 lakh, the Rally Pro is ₹20.38 lakh, the GT Explorer is ₹20.88 lakh, and the Rally Explorer is ₹21.88 lakh. These prices are all ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 31 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM IST
