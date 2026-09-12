Hero Glamour X gets integrated ABS, priced at 1.01 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Glamour X with Integrated-ABS in India, bringing an added focus on safety to its technology-heavy 125cc motorcycle. Priced at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new variant is now available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

The biggest highlight is its braking hardware. The Glamour X is claimed to be the first motorcycle in the 125cc segment to combine single-channel ABS with an Integrated Braking System (IBS). Hero says the setup is designed to improve stability under braking and reduce braking distances across a variety of road conditions.

More safety features

The new Integrated-ABS system joins the Glamour X's existing safety features. These include a Panic Brake Alert, which makes the LED indicators flash rapidly during emergency braking to warn traffic behind, along with hazard lamps for emergency situations.

Bold styling with LED lighting

The Glamour X continues with the muscular styling introduced for the model, featuring a sculpted body and sporty graphics. It gets an all-LED lighting package, including Hero's signature 'H' lighting elements, giving the motorcycle a more premium appearance.

The new ABS variant is available in four colours. Two of them, Gun Metal Grey and Matt Axis Grey, are new additions, while Black Pearl Red and Black Teal Blue continue from the existing range.

Feature-packed console

Technology remains one of the biggest talking points of the Glamour X. It gets a 10.7cm adaptive multi-colour instrument console with ambient lighting and more than 60 functions.

The console offers features such as a Gear Shift Advisory, Distance-to-Empty display and real-time mileage information. Bluetooth connectivity adds turn-by-turn navigation with ETA information, along with call and SMS alerts.

The motorcycle also continues to offer features such as ride modes and cruise control, making it one of the more feature-rich motorcycles in its segment.

125cc engine with three ride modes

Power comes from Hero MotoCorp's Sprint-EBT engine, which produces 11.4bhp at 8,250rpm. Hero says the engine has been engineered to offer smooth power delivery while keeping noise, vibration and harshness levels low.

There are three ride modes on offer: Eco, Road and Power. The motorcycle also gets cruise control, which is aimed at reducing rider fatigue during longer rides and can potentially help improve fuel efficiency on extended journeys.

Practical everyday features

Despite its focus on technology, the Glamour X is designed as an everyday commuter. It features a wide handlebar, a long and flat seat and a low seat height to make it more accessible to a wider range of riders.

Storage and charging options include dual under-seat mobile storage and a Type-C USB charging port.

Hero Glamour X Integrated-ABS price

The Hero Glamour X with Integrated-ABS is priced at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

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