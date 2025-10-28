Kia Carens gets dealer-level CNG kit option, priced from 11.77 lakh

Kia India has introduced a new CNG derivative in the Carens lineup, available through dealer-level fitment. The CNG-equipped version is based on the sole Premium (O) variant of the MPV and is priced at ₹11.77 lakh (ex-showroom), about ₹77,900 more than the petrol-only version that costs ₹10.99 lakh.

The CNG kit is a government-approved unit from Lovato and includes a third-party warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres. However, since it’s not a factory-fitted option, the variant has not been homologated, and Kia has not disclosed the power or mileage figures yet.

Powertrain details

Under the hood, the Carens CNG continues with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, expected to deliver 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The setup comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a seven-seat layout.

This approach differs from Hyundai’s CNG strategy, as Kia has opted for a third-party supplier rather than a twin-cylinder setup used by its sister brand. The Carens also continues to offer a 116 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine for those who prefer more torque.

Feature highlights

The Kia Carens CNG retains all features of the Premium (O) variant, including:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Semi-leatherette upholstery

Reverse parking camera with guidelines

12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster

Six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD

Roof-mounted AC vents for 2nd and 3rd rows

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Five Type-C charging ports

The exact boot capacity after CNG installation remains undisclosed, though the petrol and diesel versions offer 216 litres of standard luggage space.

Carens vs Carens Clavis: Kia’s Twin MPV Strategy

Kia currently retails two versions of its MPV, the Carens and the Carens Clavis (essentially a facelifted version). The standard Carens caters to budget-conscious buyers and fleet operators, while the more premium Clavis variant targets private car buyers with multiple trims, engines, and transmission choices.

Competitors with dealer-level CNG options

With this update, the Kia Carens joins a growing list of vehicles offering dealer-installed CNG kits in India. Other models include the Honda Amaze and Elevate, Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, and the Nissan Magnite.

Kia Carens CNG key specifications (Expected)

Parameter Details Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 113bhp (expected) Torque 144Nm (expected) Transmission 5-speed manual Seating 7 seats Kit Type Lovato CNG (dealer-level) Warranty 3 years / 1 lakh km (third-party) Price ₹ 11.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

