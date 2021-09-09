Benelli 252R sport bike breaks cover, to rival KTM RC 200

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It sports an oval headlight at the front fairing with scoops, vents, and cut-outs that gives it a very aggressive look. There's also a very sharply designed, aerodynamic tail end that lends the sport bike a very intimidating look. The bike also features a muscular fuel tank that is good enough to hold 14-litres of fuel.
At the heart of the new bike sits a 249cc DOHC parallel-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 26hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. For reference, the single-cylinder Gixxer Suzuki SF 250 sold in the Indian market manages a similar 26.5hp and 22.2Nm output. Needless to say, despite having an extra cylinder the overall output figures of the bike aren't exactly spectacular. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at around 177kg and at this weight, the 252R may not be the quickest quarter-litre sport bike out there.