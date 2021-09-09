Benelli 252R sport bike breaks cover, to rival KTM RC 200

Benelli has revealed the new 252R quarter-litre sport bike for the international market. The motorcycle has gone on sale in the Chinese market at 25,800 Yuan, which converts to ₹2.94 lakh.

The new sport bike from the Chinese-owned premium motorcycle maker features its exterior design inspired by the new 302R.

It sports an oval headlight at the front fairing with scoops, vents, and cut-outs that gives it a very aggressive look. There's also a very sharply designed, aerodynamic tail end that lends the sport bike a very intimidating look. The bike also features a muscular fuel tank that is good enough to hold 14-litres of fuel.

At the heart of the new bike sits a 249cc DOHC parallel-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 26hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. For reference, the single-cylinder Gixxer Suzuki SF 250 sold in the Indian market manages a similar 26.5hp and 22.2Nm output. Needless to say, despite having an extra cylinder the overall output figures of the bike aren't exactly spectacular. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at around 177kg and at this weight, the 252R may not be the quickest quarter-litre sport bike out there.

There is no word if the bike is set to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon. But if it does, it will be a direct rival to the likes of the KTM RC 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF250.