5 scrambler bikes to buy for the go-anywhere attitude

Scrambler motorcycles are some of the most versatile machines, allowing riders to tackle nearly everything that Indian roads have to offer as well as some light off-road duties. For those who do not wish to commit to a full-fledged ADV, but want similar capability within an old-fashioned no-frills aesthetic, these are the perfect motorcycles to own. With upright ergonomics, dual-purpose hardware, and a growing mix of modern features, the segment has evolved significantly. Here are five scrambler motorcycles that stand out in 2026.

1 Royal Enfield Scram 440 Engine 443 cc Mileage 29.5 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Scram 440 brings improvements in performance and features over the older Scram 411, while retaining the rugged design ethos that was popularised by the Himalayan. Powered by a 443 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a six-speed gearbox, the motorcycle makes 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This translates to a lot of low end grunt, which suits scramblers particularly well. The motor is housed within a split cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 190 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear offering 180 mm of travel. Braking duties are managed by a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS that can be switched off at the rear for off-road riding. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres. Ground clearance hovers at 200 mm, while the seat height is 795 mm, ensuring a balanced riding posture.

2 BSA Scrambler 650 Engine 652 cc View Offers View More Details The BSA Scrambler 650 is a retro scrambler with beefy looks and upright riding ergonomics, further complemented by a wide handlebar. Based on the Gold Star 650, it gets its power from the 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that makes 46 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of torque. The Scrambler 650 retains the same chassis as that of the Gold Star but with a host of changes that suit its positioning. These include 19/17-inch spoke wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, alongside a revised sub-frame that accommodates a sleeker tail section. It further features a distinct ribbed bench seat and a different exhaust canister for a throatier exhaust note. Stopping power comes from Brembo calipers with dual-channel ABS that is switchable at the rear, while a basic LCD cluster rounds off the tech suite.

3 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Engine 349 cc Mileage 26.31 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is essentially the more capable version of the Scrambler 400 X, bringing rugged styling and off-road-focused components. It puts on a prominent body-coloured front beak and a visor as well as aluminium sump guard and lower engine bars for added protection. The motorcycle is powered by a 349 cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 37 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Suspension duties are carried out by 43mm USD front forks and a preload adjustable rear monoshock, with 150 mm travel at both ends. The Scrambler 400 XC also rides on 19/17-inch tubeless spoke wheels, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. These are fitted with a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc with switchable dual-channel ABS as standard. Further features include switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, full LED lighting, and a semi-digital cluster. It also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers and a Type-C charging port as standard.

4 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Mileage 30 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Bear 650 builds on the familiar Interceptor platform but reworks it into a more off-road-focused package. Powering the Bear 650 is a 648 cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.8 bhp and 56.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The power delivery continues to be linear and accessible, making it suitable for both highway cruising and light trail use. It is equipped with upside-down front forks sourced from Showa, paired with revised suspension tuning and increased travel to better handle uneven terrain. The braking setup is carried over but features a larger front disc, supported by dual-channel ABS with the option to disable rear ABS when riding off-road. The motorcycle rides on spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres amd features a full-colour TFT display with integrated navigation.

5 Yezdi Scrambler Engine 334 cc Mileage 30 kmpl View Offers View More Details The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler brings improvements across design, engine and chassis, as well as tech. A sleeker radiator guard, an oval side panel, and a ribbed bench style seat round out the styling updates. The Scrambler is now powered by an updated 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine making 29.58 bhp peak power and 30 Nm of torque, which is slightly more than the outgoing model’s 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm. With lighter components, the motorcycle now weighs 174 kg, down from 182 kg, which should make easier to maneuver, particularly on rough terrain. The Scrambler gets telescopic front forks with 150 mm travel and a rear monoshock with 130 mm travel. Ground clearance remains at 200 mm while the seat height has been increased to 813 mm. A key addition is the switchable traction control system, offered with three preset modes, while the instrument cluster has been updated to a clearer LCD display.

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