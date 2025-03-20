2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Here's what is special about the blacked-out motorcycle

Ducati has expanded the Scrambler family in India with the launch of the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark. Priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), this new iteration brings a blacked-out aesthetic to Ducati’s popular neo-retro motorcycle. As the most affordable Scrambler in the lineup, it is about ₹94,000 cheaper than the standard Scrambler Icon making it an attractive entry point for enthusiasts. Here are five key highlights of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark.

1 Blacked-out styling The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark stands out with its matte black paint scheme and smoked headlamp lens. Unlike the standard Scrambler Icon, it features blacked-out elements, including the engine, alloy wheels, front forks and frame, giving it a stealthy and aggressive look. Notably, the under-seat cowl has been removed, further distinguishing it from the standard model.

2 Engine The Scrambler Icon Dark is powered by the same 803cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin engine found in its siblings. This motor delivers 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati has equipped the bike with a bi-directional quick-shifter for seamless gear shifts.

3 Suspension and tyres Built on a steel trellis frame, the Scrambler Icon Dark ensures a balance of stability and agility. It features Kayaba-sourced upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear providing a refined suspension setup for varied riding conditions. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres for enhanced grip and performance.

4 Features Ducati has equipped the Scrambler Icon Dark with a suite of modern features including a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Riders benefit from four-level traction control, cornering ABS and two riding modes – Road and Sport – ensuring adaptability to different riding styles and conditions.

5 Pricing and availability With a price tag of ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler Icon Dark is Ducati’s most accessible Scrambler model in India. It undercuts the standard Scrambler Icon by about ₹94,000, offering an attractive package for those seeking a stylish yet performance-oriented neo-retro motorcycle. Bookings for the new Scrambler Icon Dark are open and deliveries have already commenced.

