2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Here's what is special about the blacked-out motorcycle

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 19:15 PM
  • The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark combines a minimalist design with modern features, offering a stylish and customisable riding experience at a competitive price point.
2025 Ducati Scrambler Dark Icon
The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Dark Icon gets a dark theme with its matte black paint scheme.
2025 Ducati Scrambler Dark Icon
The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Dark Icon gets a dark theme with its matte black paint scheme.

Ducati has expanded the Scrambler family in India with the launch of the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark. Priced at 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), this new iteration brings a blacked-out aesthetic to Ducati’s popular neo-retro motorcycle. As the most affordable Scrambler in the lineup, it is about 94,000 cheaper than the standard Scrambler Icon making it an attractive entry point for enthusiasts. Here are five key highlights of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark.

1 Blacked-out styling

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark stands out with its matte black paint scheme and smoked headlamp lens. Unlike the standard Scrambler Icon, it features blacked-out elements, including the engine, alloy wheels, front forks and frame, giving it a stealthy and aggressive look. Notably, the under-seat cowl has been removed, further distinguishing it from the standard model.

2 Engine

The Scrambler Icon Dark is powered by the same 803cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin engine found in its siblings. This motor delivers 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati has equipped the bike with a bi-directional quick-shifter for seamless gear shifts.

3 Suspension and tyres

Built on a steel trellis frame, the Scrambler Icon Dark ensures a balance of stability and agility. It features Kayaba-sourced upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear providing a refined suspension setup for varied riding conditions. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres for enhanced grip and performance.

4 Features

Ducati has equipped the Scrambler Icon Dark with a suite of modern features including a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Riders benefit from four-level traction control, cornering ABS and two riding modes – Road and Sport – ensuring adaptability to different riding styles and conditions.

5 Pricing and availability

With a price tag of 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler Icon Dark is Ducati’s most accessible Scrambler model in India. It undercuts the standard Scrambler Icon by about 94,000, offering an attractive package for those seeking a stylish yet performance-oriented neo-retro motorcycle. Bookings for the new Scrambler Icon Dark are open and deliveries have already commenced.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 19:15 PM IST
