2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT launched in India. How's it different from Platina 110?

The Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is priced at ₹74,214 (ex-showroom). This makes the motorcycle pricier by ₹2,656 more than the base variant of the Platina 110, which costs ₹71,558 (ex-showroom).

2 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT vs Bajaj Platina 110: Design

Both variants of the Bajaj Platina are similar in terms of design philosophy. However, the NXT trim incorporates some design changes to have a more stylish look. It gets a chrome bezel around the headlamp, refreshed graphics on the body panels and on the headlight cowl as well. The NXT trim also gets blacked-out alloy wheels with rim decals for a slightly sporty vibe.

The base variant of the Bajaj Platina 110 comes equipped with black coloured alloy wheels, in contrast to the different rim stickers of the NXT variant. The base variant also gets knuckle guards for the rider's protection.

The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is offered in a combination of Red-Black, Silver-Black, and Yellow-Black colour schemes. In comparison, the base variant is offered in Ebony Black-Blue and Ebony Black-Red colour choices. Also, there is a Cocktail Wine Red-orange scheme as well.