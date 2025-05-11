2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT launched in India. How's it different from Platina 110?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Auto has launched the new variant of the Platina 110 in India, which is christened the Bajaj Platina 110 NXT. The 110 cc motorcycle comes priced at ₹74,214 (ex-showroom) and is offered in three different colour options, which are - Red-Black, Silver-Black, and Yellow-Black.
If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Platina 110 and feeling confused between the variants, here is a quick explainer to help you decide.
The Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is priced at ₹74,214 (ex-showroom). This makes the motorcycle pricier by ₹2,656 more than the base variant of the Platina 110, which costs ₹71,558 (ex-showroom).
Both variants of the Bajaj Platina are similar in terms of design philosophy. However, the NXT trim incorporates some design changes to have a more stylish look. It gets a chrome bezel around the headlamp, refreshed graphics on the body panels and on the headlight cowl as well. The NXT trim also gets blacked-out alloy wheels with rim decals for a slightly sporty vibe.
The base variant of the Bajaj Platina 110 comes equipped with black coloured alloy wheels, in contrast to the different rim stickers of the NXT variant. The base variant also gets knuckle guards for the rider's protection.
The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is offered in a combination of Red-Black, Silver-Black, and Yellow-Black colour schemes. In comparison, the base variant is offered in Ebony Black-Blue and Ebony Black-Red colour choices. Also, there is a Cocktail Wine Red-orange scheme as well.
The Bajaj Platina 110 NXT gets an updated engine that is now OBD-2B compliant to meet the latest emission norms. The new motorcycle comes with an electronic carburettor that has now been replaced with a FI (Fuel Injection) system, and it is expected that the base variant will also get this update soon. Both the variants share the same 115.45 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 8.38 bhp peak power and 9.81 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, both the variants get a four-speed gearbox.
Both the Bajaj Platina 110 and the Platina 110 NXT trims share the same underpinnings with 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. For suspension duty, both variants get telescopic front forks and gas-charged five-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. Both of them get the 130 mm front and 110 mm rear drum brakes with CBS (Combined Braking System). Both variants weigh 122 kg and come with a seat height of 807 mm. Also, both of them have a massive 200 mm ground clearance.
