2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: 5 things you should know

Royal Enfield Himalayan has come a long way since it was first launched back in 2016. The manufacturer entered the adventure tourer market with the Himalayan and the motorcycle had a lot of issues. However, over time Royal Enfield worked on improving the motorcycle and fixed most of its issues. In its latest avatar, the Himalayan makes a great argument for itself despite being quite old when compared to its rivals. Royal Enfield recently launched 2023 Himalayan and here are 5 things you should know about it.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM
The 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colours - Dune Brown (above), Glacier Blue & Sleet Black
2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: New colourways

Royal Enfield is known to add new colours to their motorcycles in their lifecycle. That is what the manufacturer did with the 2023 Himalayan as well. There are three new colour schemes called Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black. Royal Enfield also discontinued Mirage Silver, Lake Blue and Rock Red. The Granite Black, Pine Green and Gravel Grey stay on sale in the Indian market along with the newly launched paint schemes.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Features

Royal Enfield has added a USB charger to 2023 Himalayan so that the rider can charge his or her mobile devices. This is a thoughtful addition considering that most buyers use the Himalayan for touring. There are no changes to the feature list apart from this. So, the Himalayan continues to come with a halogen headlamp, LED tail lamp, Compass, Tripper Navigation system, switchable dual-channel ABS and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Mechanically the same

Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the engine. It is still a 411 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke unit that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 24.3 bhp at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,000-4,500rpm. It is linked to a five-speed gearbox. Having said this, Royal Enfield did update the tune of the engine to the same one found on the Scram 411.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: No change to the hardware

Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the hardware of the Himalayan. It still comes with 41 mm long-travel telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle uses spoked wheels and there is also a tail rack on offer.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

The price of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan starts at 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The price difference is because of the paint scheme.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV Adventure Tourer
