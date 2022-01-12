2022 KTM 250 Adventure launches in India, available in two different colours

KTM India on Wednesday has announced the launch of the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle. Priced at ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the quarter-litre premium adventure motorcycle is available in two different colour options - KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

The motorcycle is available at all KTM dealerships across the country. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer claims that the motorcycle is available with an easy financing option of ₹6,300 per month.

Adventure motorcycles have been witnessing a surge in demand and sales in India, especially from the young generation of riders who seek the thrill of riding and high performance. The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure comes competing with the rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan, Hero XPulse 200 and BMW G310 GS.

The motorcycle manufacturer claims that the 2022 KTM comes promising ergonomic design that ensures comfortable long-range riding. The motorcycle shares its lightweight platform with the bigger sibling KTM 390 Adventure. The motorcycle is claimed to have been designed with the brand's rally experience. KTM claims that this adventure motorcycle is inspired by KTM 450 Rally that has competed in Dakar Rally.

It gets a sharp-looking LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights. The high-riding motorcycle gets a sculpted looking 14.5-litre capacity fuel tank, a digital display, split seats, skid plate, LED taillight integrated to the tip of the narrow tail. It runs on black alloy wheels.

The quarter-litre motorcycle draws power from a 248 cc DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle gets 200 mm ground clearance ensuring the machine can take any terrain easily. It runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. The bike gets a 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc for braking, sourced from Bybre. These are combined with dual-channel Bosh ABS. It gets 170 mm front USD forks and 177 mm rear suspension.

Commenting on the launch of the bike, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is a travel-enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. "The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India," he said.