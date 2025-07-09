New-Gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review - More substance with style

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe turned out to be a fairly successful model since it went on sale in India in 2020. A stylish exterior, powerful engine, and the quintessential Bavarian luxury, endured buyers moving up in the ‘ladder of life’ found this attractive enough as their first luxury offering. With the second generation, BMW has doubled down on the strong attributes of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, while improving on some of its shortcomings. Can it still be your gateway to the luxury segment? We headed to Chennai to take the second-gen BMW 2 Series GC for a spin and find the answer to that question.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Still Stylish?

The flamboyant styling has played a strong part in the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s popularity, and the designers have worked harder to drive that forward. The new shark nose grille sits slightly lower and is illuminated, catching your attention with a more understated look. I do like the illumination that’s less “in your face" when compared to the bigger Beamers. The bumpers have been revised with new vertical air intake on the sides, while the restyled headlamp cluster now comes with adaptive LED lights. The vertical LED DRLs bring a new signature element for a more distinctive appearance.

The frameless doors have been carried over, and exude panache, while the Hofmeister kink has been redesigned with the embossed “2" branding. The shoulder area looks leaner for a more balanced look, despite the extended length. Speaking of which, the new 2 Series GC has grown by 20 mm in length, and is now taller by 25 mm. The wheelbase remains the same at 2,670 mm.

At the rear, the car gets redesigned taillights with C-shaped elements for a sharp look and makes for a wider stance. There’s the new badging, and the overall hunkered-down rear gives the 2 Series Gran Coupe its stunning appeal.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Improved Ground Clearance

Taking feedback into consideration, the ground clearance has improved by 19 mm, while the redesigned bumpers have also improved the approach and departure angles. The approach is now higher at 15.4 degrees, up from 11 degrees on the predecessor. The departure angle has moved up to 22.1 degrees, up by 4 degrees over the older model. This is also helped by the new and larger 18-inch M alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The tyres are also wider aiming to improve overall handling, while the bigger wheels help reduce the chances of scraping the car’s underbelly.

The cabin gets the new BMW Curved Display with OS9. It also gets new and comfier front seats from the X1

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cabin

The cabin has seen an overhaul with a more tech-savvy interior. The car gets the new BMW Curved Display comprising two screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The new unit runs OS9 that brings a host of connectivity features as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates. The dashboard layout is nicer, especially with elements like the hand-stitched M colours, while the new steering wheel is well-positioned for a sporty feel.

The fit and finish is good with plenty of soft-touch surfaces, while the plastics feel sturdy all across. There’s a new gear selector instead of the conventional gear-shift knob, and the centre console also houses the wireless charging pad. The seats are now upholstered in “Veganza Leather," BMW-speak for vegan leather, in a bid to push for a more sustainable cabin.

That said, what BMW has managed best is the overall comfort in the cabin. The wheelbase remains unchanged but you do get the new front seats that are more comfortable. The carmaker tells us the seats are borrowed from the X1 SUV, which allow for better support overall, and certainly feel better cushioned over the previous version. You still get extended under-thigh support, but the overall experience is a lot comfier with the new seats.

The rear seat experience though could’ve been better. And the compact proportions play a spoilsport. Ingress and egress takes some effort, while the headroom is a luxury due to the receding roofline design. You sit in a knees-up position in the rear seat, and the space is best for two average-sized adults. The third is a bit of a squeeze.

The 2 Series GC gets plenty of small storage spaces across the cabin, including cupholders in the centre console. The boot capacity is decent at 430 litres, more than enough to accommodate luggage for a small road trip.

The feature stack is extensive on the new 2 Series GC with a host of connectivity options and a new interior camera

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Feature Stack

The feature stack is extensive and packs a Harman Kardon sound system, Parking assist, a head-up display with an augmented view, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, illuminated scuff plates, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS comprising driver aids such as front-collision warning, Blind Spot monitor, cruise control with braking function, manual Speed Limit Assist, emergency steering intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

The sedan gets a digital key card that allows up to four users to access the car without the need for a physical key.

The new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol makes lesser power than the predecessor’s 2.0-litre mill. The car makes up for in handling, what it loses on outright performance

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Performance

The engine has seen a downgrade in the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol has been swapped for a more mindful 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. Power is down by 20 bhp, while torque has dropped by 50 Nm. The deficit is evident in the timings with 0-100 km coming up in 8.6 seconds, instead of 7.1 seconds on the predecessor. The top speed is a decent 230 kmph.

Behind the wheel, outright power or the lack of it, feels evident. Straightline performance is slower, but what the car loses in bhp, it makes up in handling. The wider tyres and the reworked suspension have helped make the new 2 a lot more agile. Lateral movement is sharper and the car feels more fun around the corners, able to carry higher speeds. We didn’t have a lot of corners to throw it around but the car certainly felt confident on the ones we did. The steering feedback is equally good and while it’s not direct, it weighs up nicely at high speeds giving you good control.

BMW is compensating for the lack of power with a Boost mode that artificially adds an extra 20 bhp via the 12-volt mild-hybrid system. The Boost function can be activated by holding down the left paddle-shifter, providing a small boost in power for 10 seconds.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Ride Quality & Braking

The ride quality has seen a considerable improvement over the previous model thanks to the reworked suspension setup with new dampers and an improved front axle. This, along with the bigger wheels and tubeless tyres, makes for a more pliant ride. It’s still firm but not uncomfortable by any length. In fact, this 2 Series GC is more apt to tackle our roads without putting the occupants in discomfort. Braking is more responsive than before with the new Integrated braking system and wheel slip limitation. The car gets discs on all four wheels but the bite could come in a little early.

For about ₹ 50 lakh, you could get yet another SUV or opt for the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which certainly has more character

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Verdict

What the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe loses on power, it makes up for in handling, style, and a tech-friendly cabin. For about ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), you can have yet another SUV, offering more real estate for the money. Or you can have the 2 Series GC. The difference though is that the Gran Coupe feels more personal, an extension of your personality. Just what you need to stand out from the crowd.

