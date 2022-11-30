Mercedes EQB review in pics: Say hello to the three-row electric SUV
Mercedes is continuing with its thrust on electric vehicles and is all set to officially launch EQB SUV in India.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM
1/11
Mercedes EQB is all set to be the second electric SUV from the Germans in India. It will also be the first three-row all-electric SUV from Mercedes. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/11
The EQB will be offered along with the EQC in the Indian market. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/11
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/11
Mercedes EQB has understated styling, complete with a closed grille at the front. It has a light strip between the head light units. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/11
The EQB stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has proportions similar to the GLB and the GLC. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/11
Mercedes EQB has a clean rear profile, highlighted by a light strip stretching between the LED tail lights. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
7/11
The cabin of the EQB gets two 10.1-inch screens and the AC vents and seat upholstery are in a pleasing shade of rose gold. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
8/11
The second row of seats inside the EQB provide a comfortable experience and can be folded in a number of ways to make storage room. Getting in and out of the final row is a bit of a task but there is satisfactory levels of space in the final row for young adults as well.
9/11
With the last row of seats down, there is around 460 litres of boot space. With even the middle row seats down, this opens up to over 1,600 litres.
10/11
The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
11/11
It may not be a sprinter when compared to some of its electric siblings are concerned but the EQS still offers a mature drive. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
First Published Date:
30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST