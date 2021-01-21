Home
In pics: Mercedes-Benz unveils Tesla Model Y-rivaling EQA compact SUV
In pics: Mercedes-Benz unveils Tesla Model Y-rivaling EQA compact SUV
6 Photos
. Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 11:11 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
The Mercedes EQA will also get a four-wheel drive version with around 270 hp and a range of 50 miles, in the future.
1/6Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-electric EQA compact SUV worldwide. The SUV is supposed to drive against Tesla's Model Y and help Mercedes attract younger, urban customers.
2/6The front features the closed grille next to the LED headlights with details in blue tint. Behind, the highlight is the continuous flashlight, while on the sides appear specially designed alloy wheels.
3/6The EQA gets a 190-horsepower electric motor with 375 Nm of torque placed at the front and a 66 kWh battery further back. The battery can be DC-charged with 100 kW or charged with 11 kW via a charging box with alternating current.
4/6Standard equipment on the SUV includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and the MBUX infotainment system. The EQA 250 is front-wheel drive and can handle 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. The top speed is 160 kmph.
5/6The car weighs 2,040 kg and can load 430 kg. The length is 446 cm, the width 183 cm and the height 162 cm. The luggage space is 340 litres.
6/6Global sales will start on February 4 and deliveries will start later in the spring.
