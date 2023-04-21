Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Lexus RX makes its way to India; offers advanced safety features

The fifth-gen Lexus RX was showcased for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 14:30 PM
1/5 The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV has been officially launched in India at 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been made available in two powertrain options - the RX350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F-Sport+, 
2/5 The Lexus RX has been made available in two variants with the top-end RX Panasonic carrying a price sticker of 1.18 crore (ex-showroom).
3/5 The latest Lexus RX boasts of Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance.

4/5 The Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine while the Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets the brand's first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine.
5/5 In the Lexus RX, the driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, 
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus RX
