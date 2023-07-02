Lexus RX 350H SUV starts reaching owners in India

Published Jul 02, 2023

The fifth-gen Lexus RX 350H SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January

Bookings for the model had been open since January itself

The model is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle

It is capable of producing 247 hp when paired with variable transmission

It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds

The driver's seat in the RX 350H is based on the Tazuna concept

The Lexus model also gets a slew of updates on the outside

Lexus RX is a pivotal model for the company in the country

India accounts for around 30% of overall sales for Lexus in the APAC region
