Lexus RX 350H SUV starts reaching owners in India

The fifth-gen Lexus RX 350H SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January
Bookings for the model had been open since January itself
The model is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle
It is capable of producing 247 hp when paired with variable transmission
It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds
The driver's seat in the RX 350H is based on the Tazuna concept
The Lexus model also gets a slew of updates on the outside
Lexus RX is a pivotal model for the company in the country
India accounts for around 30% of overall sales for Lexus in the APAC region