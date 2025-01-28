TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Kia Syros Promises Big Bang In Sub Four Meter Suv Space. But Is It For You?
In pics: Kia Syros promises big bang in sub-four-meter SUV space. But is it for you?
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
28 Jan 2025, 15:00 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Kia Syros enters a very competitive segment but with the promise of being far more premium than anything else here.
1/15
This is the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter SUV that is making astronomical promises in a segment that is crowded with foot soldiers galore. Positioned above Sonet but below Seltos, what does the Syros bring to Indian roads and customers?
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2/15
Likely to be priced between
₹
10 lakhs and
₹
17 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Syros may not be for the budget-sensitive buyer. What it does promise is a feature-packed and spacious cabin, a unique body style and a sporty drive trait. Does it deliver on these?
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
3/15
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway.
4/15
The face of the Syros is like no other sub-four-meter SUV in the market today. The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view. The skid plate at the bottom adds a touch of muscle power while the ICE cube headlights further the unique visual appeal of the vehicle.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
5/15
The Syros isn't exactly the biggest in the segment and yet, it does appear very large to the naked eye. The large windows and tall-boy design has a fair role to play in this. Also, the 17-inch crystal-cut alloys here are reserved for the upper variants while the remaining variants get either 16-inch alloys or 15-inch steel wheels.
6/15
Syros also gets flush-type door handles and over at the rear, there are L-shaped LED tail light units, shark-fin antenna, integrated roof spoiler and a jacked-up skid plate.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
7/15
While a narrow parcel tray allows the rear seats to be reclined, it is the depth of the boot space in the Syros that is particularly impressive - 390 to 465 litres. Get rid of this parcel tray and several bags can be mounted one on top of another. The split-folding rear seats will open up more space as well.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
8/15
And yes, the rear seats have recline and slide function as well as ventilation at the bottom - first in the segment. A foldout armrest adds to the convenience and there is fairly generous amount of kneeroom and leg space.
9/15
Rear seat passengers also get sunblinds on both side windows.
10/15
Always a crowd favourite, the Syros gets a mammoth panoramic sunroof in its top variants while an electronic sunroof has also been incorporated into the mid variants.
11/15
Being a Kia, the Syros is packed to the brim with features. A 30-inch screen is the crown on the dashboard while the extensive feature list includes wireless charging pad, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, two-way dashcam, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 60-colour ambient lighting, front-seat ventilation, electronically adjusting driver seat and more.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
12/15
The air-conditioning in particular can be controlled on a dedicated section on the screen above or with these physical buttons as well.
13/15
Syros comes with a petrol and a diesel engine options. There are three transmission choices as well. The petrol motor offers 118 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and with the seven-speed DCT, has a claimed mileage of around 17.60 kmpl.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
14/15
Syros gets six airbags across variants. What is also standard are Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hill-start Assist Control, Front and Rear Parking sensors and Brakeforce Assist System, among others. It also has three drive modes and three terrain modes.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
15/15
So is the Syros for you? The exterior design will surely divide opinions big time. But where this model strikes gold is a spacious cabin that is feature loaded. If on a budget, Syros is unlikely to find favour. But if looking for an SUV with compact proportions and yet with all the bells and whistles, here is a Kia that is likely to connect with you.
(Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
First Published Date:
28 Jan 2025, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS:
Syros
Kia Syros
Kia
Kia India
Sonet
Seltos
