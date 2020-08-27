Top Sections
In pics: Honda's compact 'e' electric car is meant for city driving

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 04:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda engineers working on the electric car have prioritised accurate and sharp handling to enable easy u-turns in narrow streets.

1/5Honda has decided smaller is better for its first-ever all-battery car - Honda e, which has been recently released in Europe.
2/5A compact model meant solely for city driving, the Honda e has a battery capacity roughly half that of the Model 3, driving just 280 kilometres per charge.
3/5With a retro, ultra-compact design evoking Honda's classic N360 and N600 models from the 1960s, the two-door Honda e is intended as an upmarket city car.
4/5One can use a digital key app on a smartphone, in front of full-width digital dashboard, comprised of five integrated high-resolution color screens, inside a Honda e electric car.
5/5Its price tag is around 33,000 euros ($39,000) which is higher than Renault's Zoe ZE50. The model will only be sold in Europe and Japan, where it goes on sale in late October.
