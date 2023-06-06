In Pics: Honda Elevate compact SUV arrives in style as brand’s next big launch
The Honda Elevate is the newest compact SUV in town and it is the first of five new SUVs Honda has planned for the Indian market. Take a closer look at the Hyundai Creta rival.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 17:11 PM 1/11 The Honda Elevate is the brand's all-new nameplate in India after years and will compete in the crowded compact SUV segment against the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the like 2/11 The Honda Elevate measures over 4,312 mm in length, while the stands at 1,790 mm, same as the Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase is generous 2,650 mm, 40 mm more than its Korean rival 3/11 The Honda Elevate has been positioned as an urban SUV that's rich on tech and comfort, while being able to handle the week excursions. The SUV has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand 4/11 The styling on the Honda Elevate is bold yet simple with the massive grille, upright nose and LED headlamps grabbing attention. 5/11 The high belt line adds more get to the design coupled with the squared wheel arches. The Elevate rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that lend a premium feel 6/11 The Elevate uses higher tensile steel in its construction that makes the structure strong yet light. Honda says the frame offers enhanced collision safety performance, as well as better body balance, stability, and handling 7/11 The Honda Elevate gets a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument console gets a large MID screen with dual pods 8/11 Honda promises spacious head room, knee room and legroom in the cabin with the best in class wheelbase on the Elevate 9/11 The Honda Elevate will draw power from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT automatic. 10/11 The Elevate will come with ADAS along with an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto locking, rear AC vents, Honda Connect and 458 litres of boot space, 11/11 Bookings for the Elevate open in July while the launch is set to take place around the festive season
