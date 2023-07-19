HT Auto
Planning to buy a new car? Key reasons to wait for Honda Elevate SUV

The last few weeks have been super busy for the Indian auto industry, as several car models have broken cover or launched in the country. In the mass-market segment, while Hyundai launched its Exter SUV, Kia unveiled the Seltos facelift. Maruti Suzuki introduced its Invicto MPV, which is the new flagship from the brand, while Honda uncovered its new offering in the compact SUV segment in the form of the Elevate SUV. Clearly, prospective car buyers are spoilt with multiple choices.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM
Honda Elevate SUV is slated to go on sale in India in September 2023, right ahead of the festive season.
While it is tough to choose from such options, here are a couple of reasons to wait for the Honda Elevate, which is slated to go on sale in September this year, right ahead of the festive season. Before that, Honda Cars India has already opened bookings for the SUV across the country.

With its global unveiling, Honda Elevate has been able to grab quite some eyeballs. Compact SUVs and crossovers have been finding an ever-stronger footprint in the Indian market, just like the rest of the global market. Keeping an eye on that, Honda Cars India aims to grab a sizeable chunk in the segment and the Elevate comes as a key product in that strategy.

Here's why you should wait for Honda Elevate.

First true compact SUV from Honda

Honda Elevate is going to be the first true compact SUV from the Japanese automaker. While the automaker launched the WR-V previously in the Indian market, It has not been able to perform up to expectation. Now, the car brand is bringing its first-ever proper compact SUV in the form of Elevate. The design of the SUV is such that grabs attention at the very first glimpse. It looks muscular and chunky and demands a strong road presence. The striking exterior details with imposing stance, spacious cabin with advanced features, and high ground clearance make this an SUV to wait for.

Host of features onboard

Honda Elevate comes loaded with a wide range of features. These include segment-first features like a lane-watch camera and a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Also, the SUV gets a wireless phone charger, the Honda Connect app that allows the owner to control various functions from his or her smartwatch or smartphone, ADAS, Honda Sensing technology, and upmarket leather trims across the cabin. Also, the SUV comes with segment-best 458 litres of boot space and the highest-in-the-segment 220 mm of ground clearance.

Honda's L15B engine

Honda Elevate is powered by the automaker's 1.5-litre L15B petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 87 bhp of peak power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as well.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST

