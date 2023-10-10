Nissan Hyper Adventure is a futuristic concept electric SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 10, 2023

Slated to debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show later this month in Tokyo, it comes on the heels of Hyper Urban concept

This concept previews a rugged pure electric SUV capable of tackling tough terrains

Some of the key design elements of this EV concept include butterfly rear doors and retractable trunk steps

Clearly, Nissan has imagined the EV concept as a compact motorhome capable of travelling through treacherous terrains

Besides the unique design, the Nissan Hyper Adventure concept also comes with an array of advanced technologies including V2X

V2X technology allows the EV to power everything using its own battery energy

Being a new-age EV concept focused on offroading, it gets minimalist layout with more emphasise on digitalisation

The dashboard features a wide digital display combining both instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system

The seats too come offering a spacecraft cockpit like vibe
