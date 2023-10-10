Slated to debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show later this month in Tokyo, it comes on the heels of Hyper Urban concept
This concept previews a rugged pure electric SUV capable of tackling tough terrains
Some of the key design elements of this EV concept include butterfly rear doors and retractable trunk steps
Clearly, Nissan has imagined the EV concept as a compact motorhome capable of travelling through treacherous terrains
Besides the unique design, the Nissan Hyper Adventure concept also comes with an array of advanced technologies including V2X
V2X technology allows the EV to power everything using its own battery energy
Being a new-age EV concept focused on offroading, it gets minimalist layout with more emphasise on digitalisation
The dashboard features a wide digital display combining both instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system
The seats too come offering a spacecraft cockpit like vibe