In pics: 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range unveiled, to launch in India in January 2025

Indian Motorcycle unveils the 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber and Classic, powered by a redesigned 999 cc engine. Both models include modern features, two trim options, and will be available in January 2025, with pricing details to follow. Read more Read less 1/10 The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range has been unveiled with a new 999 cc engine that meets the European standards for emissions regulations. The range comes with two models, the Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic. (Indian Motorcycles) 2/10 Both models get two variants and are going to be available in Indian dealerships from January 2025. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch date. (Indian Motorcycles) 3/10 The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic gets a Frost Silver colour scheme with the top-spec Limited variant. (Indian Motorcycles) 4/10 The Scout Sixty Classic gets premium chrome all around and features signature flared fenders from the manufacturer. (Indian Motorcycles) 5/10 This model rides on 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features relaxed ergonomics. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks and 76 mm dual rear shocks. (Indian Motorcycles) 6/10 The Scout Sixty Bobber is a more stripped-down iteration that gets a solo bobber-style seat with a height of 649 mm. (Indian Motorcycles) 7/10 The 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber loses the chrome touch from the Classic in favour of a minimalistic approach that underlines the bobber aesthetic. (Indian Motorcycles) 8/10 The bike rides on 16-inch cast alloy wheels. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks as well but gets a lowered stance with its 51 mm dual rear shocks. (Indian Motorcycles) 9/10 Both models are driven by the new 999 cc V-twin engine that is compliant with Euro emissions regulations. This liquid-cooled unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and makes 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. (Indian Motorcycles) 10/10 The Limited variant adds features such as cruise control and traction control while bringing in a USB for charging. Ride modes are offered as standard on this variant as well. (Indian Motorcycles)
