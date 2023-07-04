In pics: 2023 Kia Seltos now gets ADAS and new features
Kia has updated the Seltos quite significantly. It now gets more features, a new engine and some cosmetic enhancements as well.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 14:00 PM 1/11 Kia has unveiled the 2023 Seltos for the Indian market. It now gets an updated exterior, new features and a new petrol engine as well. The bookings will open on 14th July for the new Seltos. 2/11 One of the biggest highlight is the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that replaces the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. It puts out 160 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. 3/11 Kia has introduced a new colour scheme called Pewter Olive. There is a new set of headlamps as well as tail lamps. The bumpers have been redesigned as well. Overall, the 2023 Seltos looks more aggressive than before. 4/11 The SUV now comes with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. There are three radars and one camera that helps ADAS in operating. Features such as Front Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist etc are on Seltos. 5/11 There are new 17-inch alloy wheels and the segment-first 18-inch Crystal Cut Glossy Black alloy wheels on offer as well. 6/11 There are 15 safety features that Kia is offering as standard. The Seltos gets 6 airbags, 3 Point Seat Belts, ABS, Brake Assist, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management etc. 7/11 At the, rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps with a lightbar. The bumper is also new that has a faux skid plate and an aggressive design. 8/11 Apart from Pewter Olive, the colour options on offer are , Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Xclusive Matt Graphite (X-Line), Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl. 9/11 The Seltos will also be offered in a diesel engine and a naturally aspirated petrol enigne. It will be offered in three engine options, 18 variants and five transmission options. 10/11 The cabin is updated with twin-screen layout design. The driver now gets a fully digital display. Both screens measure 10.25-inch in size and there is a heads-up display on offer as well. 11/11 The rear occupants get an arm rest, rear AC vents, seatback pockets, cup holders and USB port to charge mobile devices.
