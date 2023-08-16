New Kia Seltos off to thunderous start with over 30k bookings in a month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 16, 2023

Close to 55% of total bookings have been made for the higher-end variants (HTX onwrads)

Pewter Olive is the most preferred colour with close to 19% of total bookings 

New Seltos has been priced between 10.89 lakh and 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India has already sold five lakh units of the SUV since 2019

New Seltos offers a 17-feature ADAS suite on top-end trims

Additional features include dual screen panoramic display, dual zone fully automatic air conditioner

The SUV rides on R18 crystal cut glossy black alloy wheels

Kia has replaced the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo unit

 It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT
