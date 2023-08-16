New Kia Seltos off to thunderous start with over 30k bookings in a month

Close to 55% of total bookings have been made for the higher-end variants (HTX onwrads)
Pewter Olive is the most preferred colour with close to 19% of total bookings
New Seltos has been priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia India has already sold five lakh units of the SUV since 2019
New Seltos offers a 17-feature ADAS suite on top-end trims
Additional features include dual screen panoramic display, dual zone fully automatic air conditioner
The SUV rides on R18 crystal cut glossy black alloy wheels
Kia has replaced the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo unit
It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT