Bugatti Chiron Sport 'Les Légendes du Ciel' is tribute to legendary race drivers
8 Photos
. Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 03:59 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The Bugatti Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel's W16 engine can power it upto a maximum speed of 420 kmph. The special limited edition vehicle will be available at the end of 2020 and for 2.88 million euros.
1/8As a tribute to its legendary drivers from its Grand Prix days, Bugatti has announced the special edition Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel of which only 20 models will be manufactured.
2/8The car is reminiscent the aircrafts from the 1920s with its matt-grey paint job being a modern interpretation of that of the aircrafts. The matt-grey stretches across the entire vehicle and is traversed from the front to the rear via the extending rear spoiler with a high-contrast, white gloss center stripe.
3/8The car has a capacity of 8.0 litres and its W16 engine delivers 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. Its maximum speed is electronically limited at 420 km/h.
4/8The horseshoe shaped radiator grille sports a black gloss finish and its mesh is made of laser-cut and deep-drawn aluminum, on which the dynamic pattern of the stitched seams is repeated on the leather seats, resembling flying of planes in formation in an air parade.
5/8The front area of the side sills made of exposed black carbon fiber feature Blue, White and Red French tricolour. There are also hand-sketched racing scenes on and in the vehicle.
6/8Gaucho leather, used in aircrafts in the 1920s, has been used in the car's interiors. The special edition cars will also be numbered from 1 to 20. When the car's doors are opened, the edition logo is projected on the floor.
7/8The Les Legendes du Ciel logo can also be found on the headrests. The car also optionally offers a glass roof Sky View to gaze into the sky.
8/8The door panels feature a hand-sketched racing scene between the Nieuport 17 aircraft and a Bugatti Type 13, which symbolizes the two souls honored by the edition.
