Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > Bugatti Chiron Sport 'Les Légendes du Ciel' is tribute to legendary race drivers

Bugatti Chiron Sport 'Les Légendes du Ciel' is tribute to legendary race drivers

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 03:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Bugatti Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel's W16 engine can power it upto a maximum speed of 420 kmph.
  • The special limited edition vehicle will be available at the end of 2020 and for 2.88 million euros.

1/8As a tribute to its legendary drivers from its Grand Prix days, Bugatti has announced the special edition Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel of which only 20 models will be manufactured.
<
2/8The car is reminiscent the aircrafts from the 1920s with its matt-grey paint job being a modern interpretation of that of the aircrafts. The matt-grey stretches across the entire vehicle and is traversed from the front to the rear via the extending rear spoiler with a high-contrast, white gloss center stripe.
<
3/8The car has a capacity of 8.0 litres and its W16 engine delivers 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. Its maximum speed is electronically limited at 420 km/h.
<
4/8The horseshoe shaped radiator grille sports a black gloss finish and its mesh is made of laser-cut and deep-drawn aluminum, on which the dynamic pattern of the stitched seams is repeated on the leather seats, resembling flying of planes in formation in an air parade.
<
5/8The front area of the side sills made of exposed black carbon fiber feature Blue, White and Red French tricolour. There are also hand-sketched racing scenes on and in the vehicle.
<
6/8Gaucho leather, used in aircrafts in the 1920s, has been used in the car's interiors. The special edition cars will also be numbered from 1 to 20. When the car's doors are opened, the edition logo is projected on the floor.
<
7/8The Les Legendes du Ciel logo can also be found on the headrests. The car also optionally offers a glass roof Sky View to gaze into the sky.
<
8/8The door panels feature a hand-sketched racing scene between the Nieuport 17 aircraft and a Bugatti Type 13, which symbolizes the two souls honored by the edition.
<