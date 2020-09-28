Home
Beijing Motor Show in pics: Local players take on global giants
Beijing Motor Show offers local and global players the chance to showcase their products even as the automobile world tries to claw back after setbacks caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
1/10Beijing Auto Show, also called Beijing Motor Show and Auto China 2020, got underway on September 26 with car makers - local and global - attempting to find favour among prospective buyers.The auto exhibition was scheduled to be held earlier this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
2/10A blogger prepares to record herself during at Beijing Auto Show.The exhibition has already managed to attract a large number of people because of the products on display.
3/10A worker wearing a face mask mops the floor near a Carnival by Kia Motors.
4/10A staff member polishes the BMW i3 as car makers and organizers are prioritizing hygiene over all else.
5/10People wearing face masks try on a V260L SPV by Mercedes-Benz.
6/10A logo of EV startup Xpeng is seen on its car at the event.
7/10The Lynk & Co Zero Concept car is seen at the exhibition.
8/10Staffers wearing face masks are seen at a Hyundai booth.
9/10Visitors look at the FAW Hongqi H9+.
10/10People wearing face masks are seen inside a Neta U car. Local car makers are battling hard to garner attention at the exhibition.
