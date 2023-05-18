In pics: This Super Truck might well drive past extinction
Apocalypse Super Truck is the 4x4 version of the Juggernaut 6x6.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 18 May 2023, 16:27 PM 1/9 Apocalypse Manufacturing has unveiled the Super Truck. It is based on the Juggernaut 6x6. 2/9 Apocalypse Super Truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine from the Hellcat which has been modified. 3/9 It uses a full-time four-wheel drive system that has five driving modes. There is Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock, and Mud. 4/9 The driving modes adjust various parameters of shock absorbers. Apart from this, there is also a custom driving mode and locking differentials. 5/9 The truck uses 22-inch SFJ rims that are wrapped in 40-inch tyres. In terms of dimensions. 6/9 It measures 6,096 mm in length, 2,108 mm in height and is 2,489 mm wide. The pick-up bed measures 2,438 mm and is weatherproof because of the retractable cover and it can be locked as well. 7/9 Inside, there are plush leather seats that are heated as well as cooled. The dashboard and armrests also get leather treatment. 8/9 There is a 12-inch infotainment system that is connected to Harmon Kardon's surround-sound system, parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, electrically adjustable seats, power steps, and a panoramic sunroof. 9/9 The Super Truck features a Dana 60 axle, a high-performance cooling system and independent front suspension. Moreover, there are open wheel wells.
