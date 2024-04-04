Skoda Superb makes a comeback to the Indian market

Skoda has relaunched the Superb in the Indian market.
It comes to India through CBU route because of which the price has been increased.
It now costs ₹54 lakh ex-showroom.
It is important to note that the Superb that comes to India is the previous-generation one.
It is limited to just 100 units
Powering the Superb is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.
It puts out 189 bhp and 320 Nm.
The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The Superb will now be going against the German sedans that are on sale in the Indian market.