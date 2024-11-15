Centre starts consultation on PM E-Drive and electric truck adoption

The Heavy Industries Ministry on Thursday started consultations with stakeholders on the ₹500 crore subsidy outlay under the PM E-drive scheme and frame guidelines to fast-track the adoption of electric trucks.

In the first meeting on Thursday, officials stressed the need for truck makers, buyers and banks to come together for a faster and smoother transition to e-trucks.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Indian Ports Association, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, BillionE Mobility, Olectra, Amazon, Flipkart, Switch Labs, Murugappa group Volvo Eicher, Mahindra Trucks, apart from representatives from industry associations like SIAM and ICCT.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

During the consultation on e-trucks, Secretary of the Heavy Industries Ministry Kamran Rizvi highlighted that the meeting marks the first-of-its-kind government initiative on e-trucks.

"The e-truck phase has just begun, and India is among the 5-6 countries globally manufacturing e-trucks," Rizvi said.

Also Read : GRAP 3 to come into force in Delhi-NCR from Friday, entry of older diesel, petrol vehicles restricted

He also added that in line with India's vision for net zero by 2070, manufacturers, purchasers, and bankers must come together to ensure a fast and smooth transition.

Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary in the Heavy Industries Ministry emphasised the importance of incentives for e-trucks. He highlighted that 18 per cent of pollution is caused by the heavy transport sector, making e-trucks crucial for a cleaner transport network.

Also Read : Ola Electric to face CCPA probe over poor service, product standards

The meeting was aimed at engaging in consultations with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and auto component manufacturers to strengthen the e-truck supply ecosystem and drive sustainable mobility forward, officials said.

There were deliberations to explore the demand for e-trucks through consultations with shippers, logistics providers, and industry leaders. The discussion were focusing on sustainable transport solutions for a cleaner future, they added.

The PM E-DRIVE scheme will promote the deployment of e-trucks in the country.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: