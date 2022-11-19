HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus part of two-day AutoFest event in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Volkswagen India is organizing a two-day camp starting Saturday in Bengaluru and Hyderabad where it will showcase its Taigun mid-size SUV, Virtus mid-size sedan and Tiguan SUV. While potential buyers can look forward to checking out these vehicles in person and even taking test drives, existing owners can bring in their vehicles for a free-of-cost check-up procedure.

| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 10:52 AM
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Volkswagen AutoFest is a bid to woo potential buyers while also offering a glimpse into the experience of being part of the Volkswagen family in the country. The company says it is also providing Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit to showcase its ability to attend to vehicles which may otherwise be far off from a service center. “Through the AutoFest, we aim to showcase an integrated and holistic brand experience to our new and existing customers," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. “The experience includes test driving of our new product portfolio, multi-brand buying, selling & exchange of pre-owned car through Das WeltAuto."

The AutoFest in Bengaluru is being held at Forum Sujana Mall and at the Orion Mall in Bengaluru between 1100hrs and 2100hrs.

Volkswagen recently also celebrated one year since the launch of its Tiguan SUV and claims that it has managed to create deep inroads in the very lucrative but otherwise competitive segment. The Germans also underline the positive response for the Virtus sedan which was launched earlier this month.

