Volkswagen India organizes three-day exchange carnival: Check offers, benefits

Volkswagen India on Thursday announced that it will organize a three-day upgrade and exchange carnival pan-India across its 157 sales touch points, starting from tomorrow, December 16. The programme will enable the company's potential and existing customers to avail a wide range of year-end exchange benefits, special offers, an option for easy home evaluation of the exchange vehicle as well as some financing options to choose from.The carnival will also let the customers come and test-drive the cars from the company's product portfolio comprising models such as Taigun, Virtus and the Tiguan.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 12:05 PM
The company recently launched the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition priced at 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition offering comes with cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior. It’s also available in just two colour options - Pure White and Oryx White. Bookings for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition have been opened.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets cosmetic upgrades in the form of load sill protection at the rear, new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps. It also gets an exclusive edition badge on the B-pillar. The cabin retains the same layout and all-black colour scheme but you do get the sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it better from the standard version.

Earlier this month, the made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus with six airbags and ESC as standard achieved an impressive 92.35 per cent score in Adult Occupant protection, and 91.84 per cent score in Child Occupant protection for Latin America.

The Volkswagen Virtus underwent a number of crash tests including frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban and ESC. The Virtus showed adequate protection for adults in the frontal impact test. The results noted that the structure and footwell area were stable.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Virtus
