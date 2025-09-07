VinFast eyes e-buses and scooters for India after VF6, VF7 SUV launch

Vietnam’s VinFast may have only just entered India, but its ambitions go well beyond two electric SUVs. The company is mapping out a broader automotive strategy, one that includes electric buses, scooters and a ramp-up in local manufacturing. For Indian buyers, the immediate story is the launch of the VF6 and VF7 SUVs, but the bigger picture is of a brand keen to plant deep roots in a crowded but growing EV market.

VinFast has confirmed that its teams are working on electric buses and two-wheelers tailored for Indian roads. A report by PTI stated that discussions are already underway with state governments to secure fleet orders, with a focus on converting left-hand-drive models to right-hand drive for local use. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said it will roll out new products every six months, highlighting a fierce launch strategy.

Electric two-wheelers would be especially an important entry point for VinFast in India. As demand for affordable and credible EV scooters increases in urban areas, the company is trying to vie for a space where Indian companies like Ola Electric, TVS and Bajaj are already rooted.

Manufacturing expansion in Tamil Nadu

Current production is based at VinFast's Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu with a capacity of 50,000 units per year. The company is seeking to scale this up to 1.5 lakh units in its second phase, though progress depends on environmental clearances. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a hub for EV investments, and VinFast wants to use the state as its base for both domestic sales and potential exports.

VF6 and VF7: India debut models

While the upcoming buses and scooters are still in the works, VinFast has opened its innings in India with two SUVs — the VF6 and VF7. The VF6, priced at ₹16.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), offers an ARAI-certified range of 463–468 km depending on the trim. The larger VF7 is priced at ₹20.89 lakh, with claimed ranges of 438 km, 510 km and 532 km.

These figures position the SUVs squarely against rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and MG Windsor EV, all of which are targeting the same mid-size SUV segment. For VinFast, the challenge will be to match range with reliability, and pricing with perception — no easy feat in a market where buyers are already spoilt for choice.

To back up its products, VinFast plans to expand its dealer network to 35 outlets this year. Charging infrastructure is also on the agenda, with a target of 15,000 charging stations in collaboration with partners.

