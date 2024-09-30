Uttar Pradesh to roll out fleet of electric buses, aims pollution reduction

HT Auto
  • Uttar Pradesh aims to roll out a fleet of electric buses, including several double decker ones to reduce vehicular pollution in the state.
Uttar Pradesh aims to roll out a fleet of electric buses, including several double-decker ones to reduce vehicular pollution in the state.
Uttar Pradesh aims to roll out a fleet of electric buses, including several double-decker ones to reduce vehicular pollution in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out a fleet of electric buses, including several double-decker ones, for enhanced commuting experience while reducing pollution.

The double-decker buses, which will be able to accommodate 65 passengers at a time, will start operating in the capital city of Lucknow during the upcoming Navratri festival.

In an interview with PTI, Daya Shankar Singh, the state's transport minister, said, "We will launch double-decker buses in Lucknow during Navratri. We have already completed the process for tendering around 100 buses, including double-decker buses that can accommodate 65 passengers. After the initial fleet of 100 buses, we would launch as many more buses."

The double-decker buses will initially operate in Lucknow from Navratri (first week of October), and the facility will subsequently be expanded to other major districts of the state, the minister said.

Regarding fare pricing, Singh said discussions are on to make the tickets affordable.

He said intercity electric buses are also in the pipeline and are expected to be utilised during the Kumbh Mela next year.

"We aim to complete all these operations before December, ensuring that electric buses, including the double-decker models, are ready before the Kumbh," he added.

Kumbh Mela will start on January 12 next year.

When asked about the sourcing of these buses, Singh said: "We have issued tenders and will procure from where we receive the best offers."

The concept of double-decker buses in Lucknow emerged from the need to facilitate sightseeing for visitors.

"Tourists can purchase a single ticket to explore various attractions in the city, such as the Bhool Bhulaiya, Residency, and Zoo while enjoying the view from the upper deck," he said.

A key takeaway of these electric buses would be their ability to cut pollution.

"The primary feature of electric buses is that they will help curb pollution, ensuring a cleaner environment," he said.

He also said efforts were on to ensure a robust charging network.

"The government has identified around 2,000 locations, including petrol pumps, bus stands, and depots, where charging facilities will be established," he said.

A UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) official said electric buses offer numerous advantages over traditional diesel-operated buses, by way of reduced emissions, lower operational costs and a quieter, more comfortable ride for passengers.

The state public transporter currently has a fleet of around 11,500 buses and operates over 123.35 crore km catering to the travel needs of over 43.29 crore people, fetching over 4,473.70 crore annually, the official said.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2024, 10:11 AM IST
