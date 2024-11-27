Tata Motors slashes iRA-connected car tech subscription prices. Here's how much

Tata Motors has reduced the annual subscription charges of its iRA-connected car technology services. The connected car services are now available in packs, starting at as low as ₹1,999 per year plus taxes. With this, the iRA-connected car service of the homegrown carmaker has become more affordable to the consumers, as previously, the annual subscription price for the service was ₹3,500 plus taxes.

Several automakers have been offering connected car services for their consumers. While some of the connected car services come free of charge as standard offerings, some require a subscription to get access to some additional features. The Tata iRA is one such service launched for the homegrown auto giant's car owners. The service package is aimed at enhancing the owner's convenience and user experience.

Tata iRA: What annual subscription offers

Tata Motors’ iRA 2.0 connected car service includes new features that are accessible to all customers even without connected services. The Tata car owners can book a service, buy accessories, request roadside assistance, earn and spend Tata Neu coins on select services, purchase value-added services and place valuation requests using this service.

With the annual subscription of Tata iRA, car owners get access to additional connected services such as the vehicle's status, remote commands, geo-fencing, safety and security, navigation, charging and fuel assistance, health monitoring and more.

Tata iRA: Standard offerings

The Tata iRA connected car service is available for all Tata car owners, irrespective of the annual service subscription. While the annual service subscribers get access to some additional features, there are a host of services available as standard features. To get access to these features, the consumers don't require a paid subscription. Without a paid annual subscription, Tata car owners can use the iRA-connected car service to book a vehicle service, request roadside assistance, and place car valuation requests. Besides that, they can purchase value-added services including accessories for their vehicles. Also, they can earn and spend Tata Neu coins on various other products.

