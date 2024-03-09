Tata Motors rolls out 1 millionth car from its Sanand facility

Tata Motors has announced that they have achieved a significant milestone of producing the 1 millionth car from its manufacturing facility located in Sanand, Gujarat. The Sanand plant was established in 2010 and is spread across 1100 acres with over 6000 direct and indirect employees. The Sanand plant is one of the newest plants of Tata Motors.

The plant houses a press line, a welding shop, a paint shop, an assembly line and a powertrain shop. Cars such as Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago.ev, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG and XPRES-T EV are being produced at the Sanand plant.

The Sanand plant has adopted more than 68 villages in and around Sanand, Bavla & Viramgam. Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions. We owe this milestone. We acknowledge and thank our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and most importantly the Government of Gujarat for their unwavering support, which has been integral to achieving this milestone."

The homegrown manufacturer recently launched the Dark Editions of the Nexon, Nexon.ev, Safari and Harrier. Tata Motors was one of the first manufacturers to find success in special edition colour schemes of its SUVs. In fact, the Dark Edition version of the SUVs has been very popular in India.

