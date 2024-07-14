Superpowers for your car: Five amazing tips to prevent vehicle theft

We'll delve into practical deterrents and explore effective anti-theft devices readily available in the Indian market. By implementing these simple strategies, you can significantly reduce the risk of your car becoming a target and enjoy peace of mind knowing your prized possession is well-protected.

With a growing number of vehicles on Indian roads, car theft has become a widespread concern. From bustling metros to quiet suburbs, no location seems entirely safe. But fear not! This guide offers a roadmap to fortifying your car's security.

1 Lock the doors Believe it or not, a shocking number of car thefts happen because the car was simply unlocked. Thieves often target vehicles with a quick tug on the door handle – if it opens, they're in. This not only grants them easy entry but also allows them to rummage through your car with plenty of time and zero noise, as the alarm remains blissfully silent. The good news? This is also the easiest way to prevent a significant portion of car thefts. By simply getting into the habit of always locking your car doors, you create a strong first line of defence against opportunistic thieves. It's a small step that can make a big difference in protecting your vehicle and your valuables.

2 Remove keys and close windows Leaving a window even slightly open is like leaving a welcome sign for thieves. Their tools are designed to exploit these gaps, allowing them to unlock the door from inside in a matter of seconds. Turning this bad habit into a good one is simple: get into the routine of double-checking that all windows are completely closed every single time you park. Remember, your car isn't a secure vault – never leave your keys inside, no matter how quick the errand. Instead, keep them safe in your pocket or purse, ensuring an extra layer of security against opportunistic criminals.

3 Prioritise well-lit parking areas Criminals thrive in obscurity. Whenever possible, choose brightly lit parking spaces with minimal shadows or obstructions caused by large trees or buildings. Opt for well-trafficked areas like main streets over secluded spots behind buildings. The presence of others, such as patrons in a nearby restaurant, can deter potential theft attempts. While you might prioritize avoiding door dings by parking at the lot's periphery, remember: visibility is key to deterring theft.

4 Minimise temptation: Conceal valuables To deter potential theft, make your car an unattractive target. Avoid leaving valuables such as mobile phones, electronics, keys, or packages in plain sight within the vehicle. Security experts recommend carrying these items with you or storing them securely out of sight in the trunk. Hatchbacks lacking a dedicated trunk compartment should utilise their cargo covers. Vehicles without an opaque cover offer alternative solutions – use a large blanket or towel to effectively conceal luggage or bags. This simple step significantly reduces the appeal for opportunistic thieves.

5 Increase the difficulty for thieves Discourage car thieves by making your vehicle a more challenging target. Steering wheel locks, which are readily available, act as a physical barrier and a visible deterrent against theft. Additionally, car alarms with loud sirens can significantly disrupt a thief's attempt and encourage them to move on. For an added layer of security, consider installing GPS or Bluetooth-based tracking devices. These systems, like Apple AirTags, allow for discreet tracking of a stolen vehicle, aiding authorities in recovery efforts.

