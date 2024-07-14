HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Superpowers For Your Car: Five Amazing Tips To Prevent Vehicle Theft

Superpowers for your car: Five amazing tips to prevent vehicle theft

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2024, 10:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Car thefts are on the rise across the country, from bustling cities to quiet suburbs. This report offers a roadmap to fortify your car's security usin
...
Vehicle theft
SUVs are usually the main targets in night-time car theft operations.
Vehicle theft
SUVs are usually the main targets in night-time car theft operations.

With a growing number of vehicles on Indian roads, car theft has become a widespread concern. From bustling metros to quiet suburbs, no location seems entirely safe. But fear not! This guide offers a roadmap to fortifying your car's security.

We'll delve into practical deterrents and explore effective anti-theft devices readily available in the Indian market. By implementing these simple strategies, you can significantly reduce the risk of your car becoming a target and enjoy peace of mind knowing your prized possession is well-protected.

1

Lock the doors

Believe it or not, a shocking number of car thefts happen because the car was simply unlocked. Thieves often target vehicles with a quick tug on the door handle – if it opens, they're in. This not only grants them easy entry but also allows them to rummage through your car with plenty of time and zero noise, as the alarm remains blissfully silent. 

The good news? This is also the easiest way to prevent a significant portion of car thefts. By simply getting into the habit of always locking your car doors, you create a strong first line of defence against opportunistic thieves. It's a small step that can make a big difference in protecting your vehicle and your valuables.

2

Remove keys and close windows

Leaving a window even slightly open is like leaving a welcome sign for thieves. Their tools are designed to exploit these gaps, allowing them to unlock the door from inside in a matter of seconds. Turning this bad habit into a good one is simple: get into the routine of double-checking that all windows are completely closed every single time you park. 

Remember, your car isn't a secure vault – never leave your keys inside, no matter how quick the errand. Instead, keep them safe in your pocket or purse, ensuring an extra layer of security against opportunistic criminals.

3

Prioritise well-lit parking areas

Criminals thrive in obscurity. Whenever possible, choose brightly lit parking spaces with minimal shadows or obstructions caused by large trees or buildings. Opt for well-trafficked areas like main streets over secluded spots behind buildings. 

The presence of others, such as patrons in a nearby restaurant, can deter potential theft attempts. While you might prioritize avoiding door dings by parking at the lot's periphery, remember: visibility is key to deterring theft.

4

Minimise temptation: Conceal valuables

To deter potential theft, make your car an unattractive target. Avoid leaving valuables such as mobile phones, electronics, keys, or packages in plain sight within the vehicle. Security experts recommend carrying these items with you or storing them securely out of sight in the trunk. 

Hatchbacks lacking a dedicated trunk compartment should utilise their cargo covers. Vehicles without an opaque cover offer alternative solutions – use a large blanket or towel to effectively conceal luggage or bags. This simple step significantly reduces the appeal for opportunistic thieves.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5

Increase the difficulty for thieves

Discourage car thieves by making your vehicle a more challenging target. Steering wheel locks, which are readily available, act as a physical barrier and a visible deterrent against theft. Additionally, car alarms with loud sirens can significantly disrupt a thief's attempt and encourage them to move on. 

For an added layer of security, consider installing GPS or Bluetooth-based tracking devices. These systems, like Apple AirTags, allow for discreet tracking of a stolen vehicle, aiding authorities in recovery efforts.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2024, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: car theft

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.