Skoda Auto's Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic has manufactured its five-millionth vehicle since becoming part of the carmaker in 1949. The facility currently produces the Octavia, Karoq and Kodiaq, and recorded its highest annual production figure in 2025, with 301,500 vehicles rolling off its assembly lines.

From roadsters to SUVs

The Kvasiny facility began operations in 1934, initially assembling car bodies before moving to complete vehicle production. Its integration into Skoda took place in 1949, when it became part of the national automotive enterprise AZNP.

One of the early models produced at the facility was the Skoda 1101 Roadster, alongside the Superb OHV. Its subsequent production history included the 450/Felicia roadster, manufactured between 1957 and 1964, and the Octavia Combi, which was built there from 1961 to 1971.

The plant also manufactured several sports and racing models, including the 110 R, 200 RS and 130 RS. Other vehicles produced at Kvasiny included the Garde and Rapid coupés. During the 1990s, its production line-up included Pick-up commercial vehicles based on the Favorit and Felicia. The latter was also manufactured at the facility as the Volkswagen Caddy.

Production expansion and upgrades

The launch of the first-generation Superb at Kvasiny in 2001 led to an expansion of the facility. Subsequent models included the Roomster, produced between 2006 and 2015, the Yeti SUV, manufactured from 2009 to 2017, and the Superb iV, Skoda's first plug-in hybrid.

The plant now has two assembly lines that can accommodate different models depending on production requirements. Its infrastructure includes an automated small-parts warehouse, a competence centre and a training centre. The welding shop has also undergone expansion.

In 2019, Skoda introduced its dProduction project to digitise manufacturing processes and work instructions. Further upgrades this year include a chassis pre-assembly section for hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, changes to the Kodiaq welding line and the replacement of paint application robots.

Current production

The Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs are currently manufactured at Kvasiny. Production of the Octavia was added in 2024, contributing to the plant's annual output of 301,500 vehicles in 2025. The facility also produced its one-millionth Karoq this summer.

Commenting on the five-million-vehicle milestone, Skoda Auto Chief Production Officer Andreas Dick highlighted the plant's changing production portfolio and ongoing modernisation. He also acknowledged the contribution of its employees and the KOVO Trade Union.

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