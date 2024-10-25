HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Renault Sees Strong Q3 Revenue, Outpacing Market Competitors Amid Ev Market Woes

Renault sees strong Q3 revenue, outpacing market competitors amid EV market woes

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault SA confirmed its full-year guidance as the French automaker expects to benefit from new models including the R5 electric car and updated Dacia
...
Renault Q3 sales
Renault has unveiled several new EVs in recent months, and is expecting to benefit from new models including the R5 electric car and updated Dacia SUVs. (AFP)
Renault Q3 sales
Renault has unveiled several new EVs in recent months, and is expecting to benefit from new models including the R5 electric car and updated Dacia SUVs.

Renault SA confirmed its full-year guidance as the French automaker expects to benefit from new models including the R5 electric car and updated Dacia sport utility vehicles.

Third-quarter revenue rose to €10.7 billion ($11.6 billion), Renault said Thursday. The manufacturer still expects a group operating margin of at least 7.5% this year, and free cash flow of €2.5 billion or more.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

“Our order book continues to be solid," Chief Financial Officer Thierry Pieton said on a call with reporters. “We are expecting a fourth quarter with strong growth."

Also Read : Renault Kiger and Triber presented to the Indian Army

Renault is an outlier after peers including Stellantis, Volkswagen and BMW issued profit warnings in recent weeks, citing reasons including slower demand for electric vehicles, supplier issues and a slump in China sales. Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo has introduced several new EVs on time in recent months, managing to avoid some of the issues around software that have delayed rival models.

De Meo also has reined in spending to bolster profitability. Still, the 57-year-old has warned of challenges ahead including stricter European Union emissions rules that kick in next year.

Also Read : Renault, Stellantis see EV sales bouncing back on low prices 

The manufacturer’s automotive revenue declined 0.5 per cent to €9.35 billion in the three months through September amid currency headwinds and lower unit sales for its main Renault brand. The company expects group sales to be bolstered in the current period by vehicles including the €25,000 R5 and new versions of the Dacia Spring and Duster models.

Renault’s Mobilize financial services business reported a 22 per cent jump in revenue for the third quarter, to €1.34 billion, as it benefited from higher interest rates.

“Given the underperformance of the sector and warning from almost all other manufacturers, Renault has clearly executed exceptionally well and has beaten low expectations," Citi analysts led by Harald Hendrikse wrote in a note.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev Renault

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.