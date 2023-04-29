HT Auto
Home Auto News Not So Touristy: This Nissan Car Gets Stuck In Santorini's Narrow Lane

Not so touristy: This Nissan car gets stuck in Santorini's narrow lane

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tourists can get a little enthusiastic when on trips, especially to Santorini, famous for its picturesque blue Mediterranean Sea and narrow alleys. An incident where a tiny rental Nissan Micra got stuck in these slim lanes shows that this enthusiasm can often cloud one's judgement while driving a car in a foreign land.

The rental car endured damages on both sides. (Municipal Community of Mesaria)
The rental car endured damages on both sides. (Municipal Community of Mesaria)
The rental car endured damages on both sides. (Municipal Community of Mesaria)
The rental car endured damages on both sides.

According to reports, a tourist was driving a Nissan Micra to explore the location when unfortunately the individual got the car stuck between two walls of a tapering alley. The picture of the car taken after the incident gained traction on social media almost immediately. Many users found it shocking as they shared that anyone with a bit of logic could have gauged the size of the lane compared to the car before driving into it.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R R34 Skyline driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious is up for auction

The firm from which the car was taken on rent was later alerted. It is being guessed that the driver exited the car through the rear hatch as it is evident from the picture that both the doors on each side were a dead end. One can also rightly guess that this incident led to some deep dents and scratches on the model along with some damage done to the walls.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Salman Khan's bulletproof Nissan SUV: All you need to know )

A Nissan Micra comes with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre in-line petrol engine with automatic transmission. It generates a power output of 75 bhp and a maximum torque of 104 Nm. This front-wheel drive car offers a top speed of 160 kmph and can touch 100 kmph from absolute stationary in 14 seconds.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 699 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city