Not so touristy: This Nissan car gets stuck in Santorini's narrow lane

Tourists can get a little enthusiastic when on trips, especially to Santorini, famous for its picturesque blue Mediterranean Sea and narrow alleys. An incident where a tiny rental Nissan Micra got stuck in these slim lanes shows that this enthusiasm can often cloud one's judgement while driving a car in a foreign land.

According to reports, a tourist was driving a Nissan Micra to explore the location when unfortunately the individual got the car stuck between two walls of a tapering alley. The picture of the car taken after the incident gained traction on social media almost immediately. Many users found it shocking as they shared that anyone with a bit of logic could have gauged the size of the lane compared to the car before driving into it.

The firm from which the car was taken on rent was later alerted. It is being guessed that the driver exited the car through the rear hatch as it is evident from the picture that both the doors on each side were a dead end. One can also rightly guess that this incident led to some deep dents and scratches on the model along with some damage done to the walls.

A Nissan Micra comes with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre in-line petrol engine with automatic transmission. It generates a power output of 75 bhp and a maximum torque of 104 Nm. This front-wheel drive car offers a top speed of 160 kmph and can touch 100 kmph from absolute stationary in 14 seconds.

