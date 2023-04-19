Nissan GT-R R34 Skyline driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious is up for auction

Fans of The Fast and the Furious and the late Paul Walker now have a chance to bring home a piece of history from the franchise
A Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R that featured in the Fast and the Furious movies and was driven by Paul Walker is now up for auction
International auction house Bonhams has listed the 2000 Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R. The base price has not been revealed
The car featured in the fourth instalment of the franchise - Fast & Furious - and was driven by Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner
Walker modified the R34 Skyline to his personal specifications adding a Turbonetics front-mount intercooler, Nismo lowering springs, Nismo NE-1 exhaust, and a titanium strut brace
The car also features 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels and Rotora six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers
The upgrades helped the R34 Skyline GT-R churn out close to 550 bhp, as against the stock output of 272 bhp
The cabin was also upgraded with a Momo Sport steering wheel, Nismo V-Spec pedals, OMP racing seats, as well as a centre stack and head-up display
This particular GT-R was impounded by the US government for being an illegal import. It was later imported by an individual into Germany and was on display at Munich Motorworld