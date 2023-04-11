Salman Khan's bulletproof Nissan SUV: All you need to know

Salman Khan recently bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV after receiving threats
The SUV was spotted carrying the actor during an event in Mumbai recently
The white Nissan Patrol SUV is armoured with at least B6 level of protection
The SUV will be able to withstand assault from high-powered rifle with a 41 mm thick glass
Nissan Patrol replaces the bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 previously used by Salman Khan
Nissan Patrol SUV comes powered with a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox
It is capable of generating 400 bhp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque
It rivals the likes of Land Cruiser LC300 and the Land Rover Defender
An imported standard variant of the Nissan Patrol SUV would cost around ₹2 crore in India