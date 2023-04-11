Salman Khan's bulletproof Nissan SUV: All you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 11, 2023

Salman Khan recently bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV after receiving threats

The SUV was spotted carrying the actor during an event in Mumbai recently

The white Nissan Patrol SUV is armoured with at least B6 level of protection

The SUV will be able to withstand assault from high-powered rifle with a 41 mm thick glass

 Check product page

Nissan Patrol replaces the bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 previously used by Salman Khan

Nissan Patrol SUV comes powered with a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox

It is capable of generating 400 bhp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque

It rivals the likes of Land Cruiser LC300 and the Land Rover Defender

An imported standard variant of the Nissan Patrol SUV would cost around 2 crore in India
Also check out this multi-crore Rolls-Royce SUV bought by Shah Rukh Khan recently
Click Here