HT Auto
Home Auto News This Provokes Wanderlust: Anand Mahindra Reacts To New Images Of Delhi Mumbai Expressway Shared By Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari shares update on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, to fully open soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2023, 10:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is going to be India's longest, is all but fully complete. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared the latest update on its construction on Sunday. He showed the section of the expressway that will pass through Madhya Pradesh. The state will have a share of around 240 kms of the 1,386-km long expressway. It is expected to be fully operational between the national capital and the business capital of the country by the end of this year.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared updates on the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The images are from the Madhya Pradesh section of the expressway.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared updates on the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The images are from the Madhya Pradesh section of the expressway.

The first 209-km stretch of the expressway, which runs between Delhi and Dausa in Rajasthan, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. This section is operational already. Nitin Gadkari had said the entire expressway from Delhi to Mumbai will be opened in phases over the next few months. When completed, it will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 12 hours.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is in awe of the new expressway. “Amazing. To say that this provokes wanderlust would be an understatement," he wrote on Twitter. Impressed by the highway and expressway constructions around the country, he also suggested the Union Minister to offer some form of virtual experience of the scenic roads. “Why don’t you get some VR simulator programmes made for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the other scenic highways that you’re constructing? I’m sure many would love to savour the simulated experience of cruising down these roads even before they get a chance to actually drive on them. Of course, I would prefer if the simulation was through the windshield of a Mahindra SUV," Mahindra said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Delhi has the shortest stretch of nine kms, while most part of the expressway will be in Gujarat with 423-km share. It will offer more than 40 major interchanges, connecting Delhi and Mumbai to places like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Ultimately the expressway will connect Delhi to the upcoming Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. It will reduce the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 180 kms.

First Published Date: 08 May 2023, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Delhi-Mumbai Expressway NHAI Nitin Gadkari Anand Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
80% OFF
ARNV Water Resistant Bike Cover for Honda CB Shine (Grey)
Rs. 199 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city