Narrative not based on real facts, says govt on Ethanol blending disadvantages reports

The Indian government on Monday said that 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol does not have any negative impact on older vehicles. The government has assured that E20 petrol, which comprises 20 per cent ethanol blending, poses no significant damage to older vehicles. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), in a social media post, has dismissed concerns regarding the E20 petrol's negative impact on older vehicles as unfounded.

India has transitioned to the use of E20 petrol, which comes with 20 per cent ethanol in 2025, five years ahead of the original deadline of 2030.

The ministry has stated that studies indicate no major performance or wear-and-tear in older vehicles with the 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol use. However, it said that a significant mileage decrease may occur, which can be minimised with engine tuning. The ministry also claimed that the transition to E20 is a phased, well-communicated approach, benefiting the environment and economy.

E20 petrol: What is it?

India has adopted E20 petrol across the country, which is petrol with 20 per cent ethanol blending. With the ehtnaol blending, the pollutant properties of petrol are reduced. Ethanol is considered a biofuel and emits fewer pollutants compared to petrol or diesel. Using ethanol-blended petrol reduces the vehicle's tailpipe emissions compared to what it emits using pure non-blended petrol.

E20 petrol: Key concerns

While the E20 is a relatively new fuel technology in the Indian market, a large number of vehicles that were launched before this transition come powered by powertrains that are not E20-compliant. There are concerns that using E20 petrol in such vehicles may damage those vehicles' engines. However, with the latest statement, the Indian government has tried to alleviate the fear of the motorists.

Fuel efficiency: One of the key concerns is that E20 results in a significant drop in fuel efficiency of older vehicles. MoPNG has stated that ethanol is a lower energy density fuel than petrol, which results in a marginal decrease in fuel efficiency, estimated at one or two per cent for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and around three to six per cent in others. However, it doesn't lead to a drastic drop in fuel efficiency. The ministry claims that this marginal drop in fuel efficiency can be further minimised through improved engine tuning and the use of E20-compatible materials.

Material corrosion: Many believe that E20 results in material corrosion for the older engines. However, MoPNG claims that safety standards for E20, including corrosion inhibitors and compatible fuel system materials, are well established through BIS specifications and automotive industry standards. It also stated that replacement of some rubber parts or gaskets could be advised in certain older vehicles after prolonged use of around 20,000 to 30,000 kilometres. These replacements are inexpensive and easily done during regular servicing of the vehicle, claimed MoPNG.

Using E20 in older vehicles: What MoPNG says?

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has said in its social media post that international studies on the effect of using ethanol-blended petrol on the mechanical, energy and environmental performance of vehicles through testing of carburated and fuel-injected vehicles every 10,000 kilometres during their first 100,000 kilomteres showed statistically no significant differences in power and torque generated and fuel consumption. “Material compatibility and drivability tests by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and Indian Oil Corporation (R&D) have confirmed that legacy vehicles also showed no significant variations, performance issues or abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20. Moreover, E20 fuel passed hot and cold startability tests without any engine damage," the post added.

The MoPNG also stated that E20 blending significantly strengthens India’s energy security by reducing dependence on crude oil imports. It claimed that since 2014-15, India has already saved more than ₹1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange through petrol substitution. “E20 blending has helped India reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 700 lakh tonnes, contributing to climate change goals," it further claimed.

