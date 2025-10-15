Maruti Suzuki to set up 20 automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to introduce automation in driving test tracks across the state, marking a shift towards a more structured and technology-driven driver licensing ecosystem.

During the initial phase, 10 RTO offices have been identified for deployment in the 2025–26 financial year.

The agreement was formalised at the Secretariat in the presence of Transport Minister S S Sivasankar. Senior officials including Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R Gajalakshmi, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner, and Tarun Agarwal, Senior Vice-President (CSR), Maruti Suzuki India, were also present.

Sivasankar said, “Our government is committed to improving road safety in Tamil Nadu and this collaboration with Maruti Suzuki to establish automated driving license test tracks is a step in that direction. I am confident it will reinforce disciplined driving behaviour and enhance road safety standards across the state." Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, stated that automated driving license testing ensures a comprehensive, rigorous, transparent, and efficient assessment of a driver’s skill and knowledge. Only qualified and skilled applicants receive a driving license through this process.

The automation project aligns with the state’s previously announced roadmap to modernise driving license issuance across 20 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). During the initial phase, 10 RTO offices have been identified for deployment in the 2025–26 financial year. The contribution of Maruti Suzuki to the initiative comes under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme, dedicated to road safety empowerment and digitalization of licensing systems.

Technology-Led Evaluation Framework

The proposed automated tracks will utilise sensor-based monitoring and digital evaluation tools to assess driver performance on key parameters including vehicle control, compliance with traffic regulations, and safety manoeuvres.

According to Bharti the objective is to reduce subjectivity in driving assessments and establish a standardised competency benchmark for license issuance.

