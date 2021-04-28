Magnite SUV helps Nissan mop up 6 per cent growth in Q4

Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the Japanese carmaker to register a 6 per cent growth in India in the first three months of this year. The carmaker announced that it sold as many as 4,012 vehicles in March 2021.

The Magnite SUV, which was launched on December 2 last year, recently hit a production milestone of 10,000 vehicles in India. The demand for this sub-compact SUV has forced Nissan to ramp up its production at its facility in Oragadam near Chennai to tackle the challenge of long waiting period for customers.

Nissan offer Magnite SUV with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which can churn out 70bhp of power and has 96 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission box. There is also a turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a CVT gearbox, that can produce 97bhp and 160Nm of torque on offer.

"With the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand & supply, the industry declined in FY20. Nissan, with its transformational plan of Nissan NEXT, has grown by 6% for the year on the tremendous customer response for the game changer – all-new Nissan Magnite with its Big, Bold, Beautiful value proposition and the support of its partners. Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India.

Nissan also has a unique optional Tech Pack with the Magnite SUV in an effort to allow customers pick the features he wants in his cars. The Tech Pack offers features like ambient light, wireless charging and more. Nissan offers the Tech Pack at an additional cost of around ₹38,000.

Nissan India is now busy ramping up its after-sales service across the country. It has already introduced 'Nissan Express Service' to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. In coming days it plans to extend the service reach over 100 locations.

In the times of Covid-19 crisis, Nissan's 'Convenience of Doorstep Service' also provides customers with car service without having to leave their home. It also offers 'Pick-up & Drop-off' services to and from dealerships to minimise the risk of infection.